Cambodia to renew search for remains of US soldiers killed in Vietnam war

Cambodia has agreed to resume its 30-year search effort with the US for the remains of American soldiers killed in the Vietnam war. The operation was suspended a year ago when tensions arose between the two countries because Washington stopped issuing some visas to Cambodians, after they refused to accept deported citizens that had committed crimes in the US. However the Cambodian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that they had offered to resume the program in a letter sent to US Senator Doug Ericksen and Representative Vincent Buys on Friday.

READ MORE: US limits visas for African, Asian nations over deportations