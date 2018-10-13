American pastor freed by Turkey after 2 years lands in US

Andrew Brunson, the American preacher who spent two years in a Turkish jail following charges of espionage and links to anti-government forces, has arrived in Washington DC. "My entire family thanks the president, the administration, and Congress for their unwavering support," said Brunson in a statement about his release, which required negotiation between presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump. The US president met with Brunson on Saturday afternoon, and personally thanked Erdogan for facilitating the pastor's return.