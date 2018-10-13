Pope Francis defrocks 2 Chilean bishops after sexual abuse claims

The pontiff has expelled two Chilean bishops from the priesthood after they were accused of sexual abuse involving minors, the Vatican confirmed. The case concerns Francisco Jose Cox Huneeus, archbishop emeritus from the city of La Serena, and Marco Antonio Ordenes Fernandez, bishop emeritus from Iquique. Defrocking, the harshest punishment the Pope can inflict on the clergy, rarely happens against such high-ranking church officials. The Vatican said that the decision was definitive and is not open to appeal.



