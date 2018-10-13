40+ dead and injured in bomb blast at Afghan election rally

An explosion has left at least 13 dead and dozens more injured at an election rally in Takhar province, northeastern Afghanistan. Local media reports that explosives in a motorcycle detonated near the rally for Nazifa Yousufi Bek, a candidate for the upcoming October 20 parliamentary elections. She was not present at the time of the blast. Afghani authorities have said no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, however the Taliban had previously vowed to target government security forces and disrupt the elections.