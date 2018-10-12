Saudi delegation arrives in Turkey for talks over missing journalist – reports

Saudi delegation has arrived in Turkey for talks over a missing journalist, Turkish state media reported on Friday. The delegation from Riyadh arrived in Turkey as part of an investigation into the disappearance of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Reuters quoted two Turkish sources as saying on Friday. The previous day, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Ankara had accepted a Saudi proposal to form a joint working group to investigate the case of Khashoggi, who has been missing since last week.