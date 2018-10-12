Spying trial of American pastor resumes in Turkey

The trial of an American pastor at the heart of a diplomatic dispute between Ankara and Washington resumes on Friday in Turkey. Observers are waiting to see if Turkish authorities will release Andrew Brunson amid threats of further US sanctions, AP said. The fourth hearing of the case against him begins in a prison complex near the western city of Izmir. He arrived in a secured convoy before daybreak. The evangelical pastor is accused of terrorism-related charges and espionage, facing up to 35 years in jail if convicted. Brunson, 50, who has lived in Turkey for more than two decades, rejects the charges and strongly maintains his innocence. He is one of thousands caught up in a wide-scale government crackdown that followed a failed coup against the Turkish government in July 2016.