Trump says US working with Turkey, Saudis on journalist Khashoggi probe

The United States has investigators overseas to assist Turkey in its probe regarding missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday. He added that they are also working with Saudi Arabia, Reuters reports. “We’re being very tough. And we have investigators over there and we’re working with Turkey, and frankly we’re working with Saudi Arabia,” the president said in an interview with the Fox News ‘Fox & Friends’ program. “We want to find out what happened,” Trump said.