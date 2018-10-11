Serbia’s govt abolishes visa-free travel with Iran over EU pressure

Serbia has abolished visa-free travel with Iran. The move apparently followed pressure from the European Union after the system was abused by migrants trying to reach the bloc, AP said. More than 15,000 Iranians have visited Serbia since visas were abolished last August. Many have moved on toward Western Europe rather than return home. Local media have said that direct flights connecting Belgrade and Tehran have been coming in full but returning empty. Several hundred Iranians also have sought asylum in Serbia, according to officials. The Serbian government made the decision to abolish the free travel regime at a session earlier this week, state television said on Thursday.