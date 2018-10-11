Reports of planned Putin-Trump meeting ‘not true’ – Kremlin

Reports in Finland’s media of a planned meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are not true, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday. There are currently no plans for such a meeting, TASS quoted him as saying. Putin and Trump met in Finland’s capital on July 16. The country may hold an Arctic summit in the spring of 2019, and the two leaders might take part in the event, Helsingin Sanomat reported on Wednesday, citing its sources.