Iran’s supreme leader orders officials to resolve economic crisis

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered officials to urgently find solutions to overcome a crisis spurred by the re-imposition of US economic sanctions, Fars reported on Thursday. “There is no crisis and no problems in the country that we cannot resolve… Officials should find solutions to overcome the existing economic hardship and to disappoint the enemy by resolving it,” the semi-official news agency quoted Khamenei as telling officials on Wednesday night. Khamenei also said Iran could resist the pressure of US sanctions by relying on its own natural and human resources. Iran’s rial currency has lost 70 percent of its value against the US dollar since April, Reuters said.