Cyclone hits E. Indian coast; 2 killed, 300,000 evacuated

A severe cyclone damaged homes and blew down trees and power lines on Thursday in eastern India, where two people were killed and nearly 300,000 moved to higher ground, AP reports. The cyclone named Titli, or Butterfly, had winds blowing up to 150kph (95 mph) when it came onshore, the India Meteorological Department said. It spread rain widely in coastal districts of Orissa state and also hit northern parts of neighboring Andhra Pradesh state. Electricity and telephone links were lost in several towns and villages in Gajapati district and some roads were blocked, according to officials.