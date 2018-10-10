Demilitarized zone formed around Syria’s Idlib, heavy weapons withdrawn – Turkey

Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Wednesday the demilitarized zone in Syria’s Idlib has been set up and heavy weapons have been withdrawn, following an agreement by Russian and Turkish leaders in Sochi last month. The agreement dictated that heavy weapons, tanks, rocket systems and mortars of all opposition groups would be withdrawn by October 10, and the zone will be monitored by coordinated Turkish and Russian patrols. Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday over 1,000 militants had left the zone. The main jihadist group in the Idlib area, Tahrir al-Sham, has yet to comment publicly on the agreement, Reuters said.