Pakistan appoints new head of ISI intelligence agency

Pakistan has appointed a new leader of its powerful Inter-Services Intelligence service (ISI). It plays a key role in coordinating its foreign policy, including with regard to the war in neighboring Afghanistan. Lt. Gen. Asim Munir was chosen to replace Lt. Gen. Naveed Mukhtar, who retired earlier this month, the military said on Wednesday. Munir previously headed Military Intelligence and was a field commander. The ISI has long maintained close ties to the Afghan Taliban and other Islamic militant groups, AP said. The US and Afghanistan have repeatedly called on Pakistan to crack down on such militants. However, Pakistan says it has used its contacts to assist in peace efforts and that it has limited influence over the Afghan Taliban.