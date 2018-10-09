Iraq ‘dealing with’ attempts to re-deploy terrorists from Syria’s Idlib – Moscow

Russia has information regarding attempts to re-deploy terrorists from Syria’s Idlib to Iraq but these movements are being cut off, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said on Tuesday. “Iraq is dealing with that and it clearly does not need extra terrorists,” the senior Russian diplomat told TASS. In September, Russia and Turkey agreed to create a demilitarized zone in Idlib along the line of the engagement of the Syrian troops and the opposition. Heavy weapons must be withdrawn from it while Russian and Turkish military patrols will exercise control of the territory. Idlib is the only large region in Syria which remains under the control of illegal armed groups.