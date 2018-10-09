Ankara detains 90 people for suspected links to outlawed Kurdish rebels

Turkish police have detained 90 people suspected of links to outlawed Kurdish rebels in simultaneous raids in nine Turkish provinces, the country’s Interior Ministry said. The operation, launched Tuesday, aimed to prevent future activities of the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). Police seized documents and digital data, the ministry said, adding that the operation was still ongoing. It did not provide further information on those who were detained. The raids come a week after a blast on a road in southeast Turkey, blamed on the PKK, killed eight soldiers inside an armored military vehicle, AP reports. The PKK has waged a more than three-decade insurgency in the country’s mostly Kurdish southeast region. Turkey and its Western allies consider the group a terror organization.