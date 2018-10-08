Turkey asks for permission to search Saudi consulate for missing journalist

Turkey has asked for permission to search Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul after Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi went missing last week following his entrance to the mission, NTV said on Monday. Turkish officials told Reuters over the weekend that they believed Khashoggi had been killed inside the consulate. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was closely following the case. A Turkish official also said Saudi Arabia’s envoy to Ankara had been summoned to the Foreign Ministry for a second time on Sunday. “It has been conveyed to him that we expect full coordination in the investigation process,” the ministry said. Khashoggi, who had been increasingly critical of Saudi Arabia’s rulers, reportedly went to the Saudi consulate on Tuesday to get documents for his forthcoming marriage. Saudi officials say he left shortly afterwards but his fiancée, who was waiting outside, said he never came out.