Media reports about alleged cyber attacks on OPCW ‘is not sufficient proof’ – Kremlin spokesman

The Kremlin does not consider that media reports on Russia’s alleged role in cyber attacks on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are a reason for reshuffling the country’s top brass, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday. Such reports contain general information without giving detailed evidence in this case, he noted. “We neither know the arguments, nor particular aspects, nor the evidence, that’s why we prefer not to comment in this case,” TASS quoted Peskov as saying. Russia is prepared to study evidence related to the cyber attacks incident if it comes from the Netherlands through official sources, and not the mass media, spokesman said. The reports they “are not evidence,” he said, adding that there exist “the established and functioning channels of work between the corresponding agencies.”