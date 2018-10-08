Russian Foreign Ministry to summon Dutch envoy after hacking accusations

The Russian Foreign Ministry will summon Dutch Ambassador to Russia Renee Jones-Bos on Monday in connection with the Netherlands’ accusations against Moscow, according to a source in ministry. Dutch Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld earlier said that four Russian citizens had been expelled from the Netherlands in April on suspicion of an attempted cyberattack on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). “The Dutch ambassador will be summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday over the misinformation campaign launched by the Hague,” Sputnik quoted the source as saying. Bijleveld said on Thursday that the Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands had been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the Dutch allegations about the attack on the OPCW. Moscow refuted the claims, saying that the “spy mania campaign” unleashed in the Netherlands was seriously hurting bilateral relations with Russia.