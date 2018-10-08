Tunisian, Cypriot ships collide in Mediterranean, causing fuel spill

A Tunisian and a Cypriot ship collided with each other on Sunday in the Mediterranean Sea near the island of Corsica, coastal authorities said. The collision caused a fuel spillage, according to a Reuters report, which added that there were no deaths or injuries. The authorities said measures to deal with the spill were being undertaken by France, Monaco and Italy. The Ulysse, operated by the Tunisian operator CTN, struck the Cyprus-based CLS Virginia while it was anchored about 30km off the northern tip of the island at around 7:30am, AFP said, citing the regional naval authority. The Ulysse was traveling from Genoa in Italy to the Tunisian port at Rades near Tunis.