India follows independent policy, Army chief Rawat says after S-400 deal with Russia

India’s Army chief General Bipin Rawat has said that India follows an independent policy, amid fears of US sanctions over the S-400 deal with Russia. India and Russia on Friday signed a multi-billion-dollar deal to procure the S-400 Triumf air defense system. The agreement could attract sanctions under the Countering America’ Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). Rawat, who returned after a six-day visit to Russia, said on Sunday: “We are a strong army, capable of standing up for what is right for us.” Rawat also sought to assuage Russian concerns over India’s growing ties with the US, PTI reports. “We may be associating with America in getting some technology, but we follow an independent policy,” Rawat was quoted as saying.