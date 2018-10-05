Madrid, Rabat in talks to repatriate Moroccan migrant minors

Madrid and Rabat are in talks to repatriate thousands of Moroccan minors who arrived in Spain alone without their parents, a Spanish Interior Ministry spokesman said Friday. The Spanish government estimates that about 10,000 minor migrants are living in Spain without their families – 70 percent of them from Morocco. The issue was discussed during a bilateral meeting held in Essaouira on Morocco’s Atlantic coast on September 14, the spokesman said. The roughly 10,000 minor migrants in Spain are under the protection of the regions or cities where they arrive, mainly the southern region of Andalusia and the overseas territories of Ceuta and Melilla in northern Africa, AFP said.