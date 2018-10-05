US-EU tariff deal not yet even in ‘pre-work’ stage – Brussels

The European Union has yet to begin even “pre-work” towards a transatlantic trade agreement on industrial goods aimed at averting a tariff war with the United States, Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Friday. Addressing a meeting of EU trade ministers, Malmstrom said there was progress in ongoing efforts to improve trade ties with the US by cooperating on regulations. However, she suggested a deal on reducing import duties was a long way off, Reuters reported. “We are not negotiating anything with the US… The pre-work on a possible trade agreement on industrial goods hasn’t really started yet. We’ve been focusing now on the regulatory cooperation part,” she said.