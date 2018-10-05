Hamas leader says war ‘not in our interest’ – Israeli newspaper

Car drives into group of people in Berlin cafe, at least 5 injured
The leader of the Hamas movement has told an Israeli newspaper that another war in the Gaza Strip is “definitely not in our interest.” Hebrew daily Yedioth Ahronoth published a rare interview with Yahya Sinwar on Friday. In it, he viewed a ceasefire with Israel as entailing “complete calm” and an end to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade of Gaza. He said “through war we don’t achieve anything,” AP reported. However, Hamas issued a statement saying the Italian reporter misrepresented herself and didn’t say she worked for Yedioth Ahronoth. The interview ran as Egyptian-mediated efforts to strike a ceasefire in Gaza have stalled.

