Syrian refugees should ‘assess situation before return home’ – UN

While Syria is encouraging refugees to return to their country, the UN’s top official there has said that the millions who fled need to evaluate for themselves whether it’s safe and feasible to go home. “Some areas in Syria will look, to the onlooker, safe,” the UN resident humanitarian coordinator for Syria, Ali al-Zatari, said on Thursday at the organization’s headquarters. “A refugee has to have a feeling of safety and security, a way to lead a living back in Syria, and a roof.” After more than seven years of civil war that uprooted nearly half Syria’s 23 million people and killed over 400,000, the government says military gains over the past year have made it safe to return, AP reports. “All conditions are now present for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees,” Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem told the UN General Assembly on Saturday. “Doors are open.” The UN is stopping short of urging all Syrians to return. It isn’t telling refugees to stay away but believes they should “assess the situation for themselves before making a decision to come back,” Al-Zatari said. The government has said 3.5 million people have ventured back to their homes.