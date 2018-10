German economy minister presses for swift EU trade accord with US

The United States and the European Union must quickly flesh out their aim of cutting trade barriers, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Friday. The statement came ahead of an EU trade meeting, Reuters reports. “We have a strong interest in the swift implementation of the joint statement by President Juncker and President Trump,” the minister said. “Reducing – not increasing – duties and trade restrictions must be the goal!” Altmaier also pressed for results. US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed in July to hold back on threatened 25-percent car tariffs while the US and Europe talked about cutting other trade barriers. However, US officials have grown frustrated at the slow pace of progress.