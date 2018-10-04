Terrorists continue organizing provocations in Syria’s Idlib – Moscow

Terrorists are continuing to organize provocations in Idlib, Syria, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday. Radical militants, primarily from Jabhat Al-Nusra and other groups linked to Al-Qaeda, fear being isolated after the implementation of the Russian-Turkish agreements, she said. Those militants “undertake all sorts of provocations and make the situation tense around the Idlib de-escalation zone, urging the continuation of the so-called resistance,” the spokeswoman said in Moscow. “We continue to receive information about the prepared large-scale staging of chemical attacks by terrorists in Idlib” that could be blamed on Syrian government forces, Zakharova said.