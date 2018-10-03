French govt unveils plan for possible ‘no-deal’ Brexit

France’s government unveiled a bill on Wednesday to prepare for a “no-deal” Brexit scenario. Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29. The plan would allow the French government to quickly pass emergency measures by decree if needed, AP reports. European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau said that she hopes a successful Brexit agreement is possible. She added that “nevertheless, we must prepare ourselves for all the scenarios, including a no-deal.” One measure would grant British citizens living in France reciprocal rights along with French citizens in the UK, while others concern the movement of goods and people. Loiseau said the bill might change depending on the outcome of Brexit negotiations. The EU has recommended that its member states prepare for all eventualities.