Death toll from Indonesia earthquake, tsunami rises to 1,407 – officials

The confirmed death toll from an earthquake in Indonesia’s Sulawesi island has risen to 1,407, many killed by tsunami waves it triggered, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing the country’s disaster mitigation agency. More than 2,500 people were heavily injured in the 7.5 magnitude quake and deadly tsunami waves it triggered last Friday, according to the agency. Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo made a second visit to Sulawesi island on Wednesday to ramp up relief efforts, as survivors pleaded for water, food and fuel five days after the disaster struck. Most of the confirmed dead have come from Palu, a small city 1,500km northeast of Jakarta, and losses in remote areas remain unknown. Communications are down, and bridges and roads have been destroyed or blocked by landslides.