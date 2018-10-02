S. Korea to ‘quickly complete probe’ into Russian ship as report says it’s released

Seoul said on Tuesday that it will swiftly complete the investigation into the detained Russian cargo ship ‘Sevastopol,’ which is suspected of having ties to North Korea. Not only US-led sanctions will be considered, but also bilateral relations with Moscow, Yonhap quoted officials as saying. “The government has been conducting an investigation,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Noh Kyu-duk said, adding that it is “in the speedy process of handling it.” He cited the dilemma of balancing South Korea’s relations with Russia and its commitment to the faithful implementation of UN sanctions. He raised the possibility of damage to South Korean firms from the US restrictions. Earlier on Tuesday, TASS reported, citing the Russian embassy in Seoul, that the vessel had been released. ‘Sevastopol,’ one of six Russian-flagged vessels blacklisted by the US government, was banned from leaving a Busan port after it arrived there for “repair purposes.” On Monday, Russia summoned the South Korean ambassador to Moscow, Woo Yoon-keun, in protest against the illegal seizure and demanded its immediate release.