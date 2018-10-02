Suicide bomber strikes election rally in E. Afghanistan, killing 13 people – officials

A suicide bomber blew himself up at an election rally in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar on Tuesday, killing at least 13 people and wounding more than 30, Reuters reported, citing officials. Campaigning for the October 20 parliamentary election began on Friday. Security officials have warned of the danger of militant attacks during the campaigning. “Elders were speaking at the meeting when there was suddenly a huge blast,” said witnesses who were attending the meeting in Kama district, outside the provincial capital Jalalabad.