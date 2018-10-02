France announces asset freeze on Iran’s intelligence service

France said on Tuesday that it had frozen assets belonging to two Iranian men and Iran’s Ministry of security and intelligence. The decree announcing the asset freezes was published in the government gazette. The statement identified one of the men as Assadollah Asadi, the same name as an Iranian diplomat who has been arrested over an alleged plot to bomb an Iranian opposition group in France in June, AFP reported. France is among European countries which are trying to keep the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.