Qatar launches WTO proceedings over S. Arabia’s alleged IP rights violation

Qatar has started proceedings against Saudi Arabia at the World Trade Organization (WTO), accusing it of intellectual property rights violations, Reuters reports. Part of Qatar’s concerns involve the blocking of Qatari broadcaster beIN in Saudi Arabia, Qatar’s Economy Ministry said on Monday on its website. It also accused Riyadh of refusing to take effective action against the piracy of beIN content in the kingdom. Saudi officials have previously said that the country is taking action to combat piracy and is committed to protecting intellectual property rights.