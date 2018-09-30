Peace talks with opposition stalled because of US interference – Syrian FM

Peace talks between the Syrian government and the kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were promising at first, but they later stalled “because of the American factor,” Foreign Minister Walid Muallem told RT on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. Once the negotiations started, the US increased its military support for the rebels and targeted Syrian government forces stationed in the area, Muallem said. He reiterated that the American presence hampers prospects of reconciling with the Kurds, who also benefit from US military aid.