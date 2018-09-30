66 injured as powerful Typhoon Trami hits Japan

Some 66 people are injured and at least 1 person is missing as Typhoon Trami makes landfall on the main islands, NHK reports. More than 3.7 million people in 19 prefectures were urged to evacuate as the storm caused strong winds and torrential rains, which are feared to trigger landfalls. The storm has disrupted both air and ground traffic. Around 1,000 flights were canceled and railway operators, including East Japan Railways and JR East, suspended train services in the Tokyo metropolitan area on Sunday.