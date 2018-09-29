Syria is ready for return of refugees – foreign minister at UNGA

Syria is ready to welcome back people who fled the country during years of fighting, Walid Moualem, the Syrian foreign minister, told the United Nations General Assembly. “Thanks to Russia’s help, no effort will be spared for assuring the return of the refugees and satisfying their basic needs,” Moualem said. Damascus was also eager to accept any help in reconstruction after the war, the FM noted, but added that “the countries that offer only conditional assistance or continue to support terrorism, they are neither invited nor welcome to help.”