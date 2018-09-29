Damascus reopens main Syria-Jordan trade crossing for 1st time in 3 years

Serbia puts military on high alert over incident involving ‘Kosovo special forces’ – local media
The Syrian government said it will reopen its main Nasib border crossing with neighboring Jordan, which remained closed during three years of hostilities in the area, state news agency SANA reports. The opening became possible after Syria’s side of the crossing was cleared of militants holding swathes of land around the city of Daraa. Nasib is a key point connecting trade routes between the neighboring countries, but also between Lebanon and the Persian Gulf.

