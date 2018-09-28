NATO military leaders to hold talks in Poland ahead of Trident Juncture exercise

Poland’s defense minister has met with the chief of NATO’s Military Committee for talks ahead of a weekend session of military leaders from the alliance’s 29 member states. Mariusz Blaszczak and Air Chief Marshal Stuart Peach met on Friday as Warsaw seeks greater security amid concerns “over Russia’s military activity,” AP said. The committee is to debate NATO’s readiness, reaction and modernization, as well as guidance for future exercises. The meeting, one of three held each year, is taking place in Warsaw to mark 100 years of the formal organization of independent Poland’s army. Next month, Norway and Iceland will host the NATO Trident Juncture 18 exercise, involving 40,000 participants, 130 aircraft and 70 vessels from more than 30 nations.