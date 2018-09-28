Philippines, US to increase number of joint military activities – Manila

The Philippines military said on Friday its joint defense and security activities with US forces, including annual combat exercises, will increase next year. In a show of the treaty allies’ continuing robust relations, top US and Philippines military officials agreed to increase the number of joint activities next year to 281 in areas that include counter-terrorism, maritime security, and humanitarian aid, AP reported. There are 261 such joint activities this year, according to military spokesman Col. Noel Detoyato. Philippines military chief Gen. Carlito Galvez and Adm. Philip Davidson, the US Indo-Pacific commander, led an annual meeting of the allied forces at the military headquarters in metropolitan Manila on Thursday.