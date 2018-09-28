Turkey, Russia, Germany, France to hold meeting on Syria in Istanbul – Erdogan

Turkey, Russia, France, and Germany plan to hold a meeting on Syria in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters upon his return from New York, where he participated in the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, TASS said. “We will hold a four-party summit in Istanbul, which will involve Turkey, Russia, Germany and France. Preliminary talks on this issue have already taken place, now a date needs to be fixed,” Erdogan said, as cited by the Haberturk TV. The situation in Syria’s Idlib province is developing in accordance with the agreements Turkey and Russia reached in Sochi, the president said. He added that “as many as 50,000 to 60,000 people have returned to their homes” in Idlib.