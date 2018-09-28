6.1-magnitude quake destroys houses on Indonesia’s Sulawesi leaving 1 dead, 10 injured – officials

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday, destroying some houses, killing one person and injuring at least 10, Reuters reported, citing officials. “The evacuation is still being carried out,” said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for the national disaster mitigation agency BNPB. “Aftershock remains frequent… Some houses collapsed,” he said. The US Geological Survey put the magnitude at 6.1 and at a relatively shallow depth of 18km. Indonesia’s meteorology and geophysics agency said the earthquake didn’t have the potential to cause a tsunami.