Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warns Saudi Arabia, UAE of ‘red lines’

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards told Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Friday to respect Tehran’s “red lines” or face retaliation, Reuters reports. Iran accuses Saudi Arabia and the UAE of funding five gunmen who attacked a military parade in Iran last Saturday and killed 25 people. “If you cross our red lines, we will surely cross yours. You know the storm the Iranian nation can create,” Fars news agency quoted Brigadier General Hossein Salami, deputy head of the Guards, as saying. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have denied any involvement in the attack.