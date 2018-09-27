Intl coalition strikes in Syria, Iraq ‘unintentionally killed’ 1,114 civilians – statement

The international coalition fighting Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) in Iraq and Syria said on Thursday that it conducted a total of 30,008 strikes between August 2014 and end of August 2018. “During this period, based on information available, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) assesses at least 1114 civilians have been unintentionally killed by coalition strikes,” it said in a statement. In August, CJTF-OIR carried over 219 open reports from previous months and received 151 new reports. “Out of the 60 completed casualty reports, eight of the reports were determined to be credible and resulted in 53 unintentional civilian deaths,” according to the coalition. It said a total of 310 reports are still open.