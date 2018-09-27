Israel ready to reopen Golan crossing with Syria – defense minister

Israel is prepared to reopen a crossing point into the Syrian-controlled Golan Heights now that Syrian government forces have regained control from rebels, Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Thursday. However, on a visit to the Israeli-held side of the Quneitra crossing, Lieberman said any resumption of operations at the facility depended on Syria. “The fact that we have come here, to Alpha Gate, and as far as we are concerned UNDOF forces have begun to operate and patrol with the Israeli military’s assistance, says that we are ready for the crossing to reopen,” he said. The minister was referring to the UN Disengagement Observer Force, whose monitoring operations in a demilitarized zone established in 1974 between the Israeli-occupied Golan and the Syrian sector were disrupted by Syria’s civil war. Military police from Russia have been patrolling on the Syrian side of Quneitra, where Lieberman said Syrian police and customs officials were also present, Reuters reports.