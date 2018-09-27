Maldivian opposition appeals to intl community for peaceful transition of power

The Maldivian opposition appealed to the international community on Thursday to help ensure a peaceful transition of power amid fears that strongman Abdulla Yameen may attempt to cling on despite his shock election defeat, AFP reported. The joint opposition, which includes four political parties that successfully put forward the little-known Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at Sunday’s vote, called for external help to re-establish democracy in the Indian Ocean archipelago. “We look towards our friends and partners in the international community to assist us,” the opposition said in a statement. Opposition sources said they want strong foreign warnings to be issued to Yameen, urging him to go quietly.