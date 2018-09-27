Egypt’s Sisi, Israel’s Netanyahu discuss Gaza, peace talks on UN sidelines

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in New York on Wednesday to discuss Gaza and reviving peace talks with the Palestinians. The meeting lasted nearly two hours and took place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. The two leaders “discussed regional developments and the situation in Gaza,” according to a statement from Netanyahu’s office. Netanyahu and Sisi also discussed “ways to revive the peace process” between Israel and the Palestinians, the Egyptian president’s office said. On Tuesday, the World Bank warned that the Gaza Strip’s economy is in “free fall.” US President Donald Trump earlier met the Israeli premier and pledged to present a “very fair” Middle East peace plan by the end of the year. Trump also said explicitly for the first time that he backed a two-state solution to the conflict.