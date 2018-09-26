New NAFTA deal not guaranteed – Canada PM Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said he would not be rushed into renewing NAFTA, indicating it was possible the three member nations might fail to conclude a new pact, Reuters reports. Ottawa will take as long as necessary in its bid to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, Trudeau told reporters at the United Nations. Asked about the challenges posed by a US threat of auto tariffs, Trudeau said Canada would need to feel confident “about the path forward as we move forward - if we do - on a NAFTA 2.0.”