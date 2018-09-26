12 children, driver injured in Germany after school bus crashes – report

A school bus carrying 18 students, near the village of Trockau in the federal state of Bavaria, crashed after reportedly swerving to avoid an animal on Wednesday. As a result of the accident, 12 children and the driver were injured, according to a Bild newspaper report. It said the driver was trying to avoid hitting the unidentified creature, which suddenly appeared on the road, but failed to manage it and crashed into the roadside. The children were hospitalized after the accident. The bus was traveling between Trockau and Leups.