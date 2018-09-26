Kremlin dismisses reports it refused to receive Israel’s national security adviser

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied a report that Moscow refused to receive a delegation headed by Israel’s National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat after the downing of a Russian Il-20 plane over the Mediterranean Sea. The information had been published by Israel’s newspaper Haaretz. “It is not so,” Peskov said, answering a question about whether Moscow had received this request and rejected it. “In this case, the newspaper gives the wrong information,” TASS quoted him as saying. “There was a proposal from the Israeli prime minister all along to send a military delegation headed by the Air Force commander, and it was done so,” Peskov said. He added that the Israeli military brought their information and received Russia’s detailed data.