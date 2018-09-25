Saudi Arabia denies links to attack on Iran military parade

Riyadh has rejected accusations by Tehran, that Saudi Arabia was behind a deadly attack on a military parade in the southwest Iranian city of Ahvaz, as “false,” AFP said, citing state media reports. “The kingdom completely rejects the deplorable false accusations by Iranian officials regarding the kingdom’s support for the incidents that occurred in Iran,” an unnamed Foreign Ministry official was quoted by the Saudi Press Agency as saying on Tuesday. The parade in Ahvaz, the capital of the south-western border province of Khuzestan, marked the anniversary of the start of Iran’s 1980-88 war with Iraq. Four gunmen, reportedly wearing military uniforms, opened fire on troops taking part in the event. At least eight of those killed were Revolutionary Guards personnel, while women, children and a disabled war veteran were also among the victims, officials said.