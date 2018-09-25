Lebanon’s parliament approves intl arms trade treaty, Hezbollah MPs walk out in protest

Lebanon’s parliament has ratified the International Arms Trade Treaty. The vote angered Hezbollah legislators, some of whom walked out in protest, AP reports. The 2014 treaty seeks to regulate international trade in conventional arms and prevent illicit trade. Hezbollah legislator Ali Ammar said it “infringes on the weapons of the resistance.” After Lebanon’s 15-year civil war ended in 1990, Hezbollah was allowed to keep its weapons since it was fighting Israeli forces occupying parts of southern Lebanon. Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri said after the treaty was approved that it has nothing to do with Hezbollah’s weapons.